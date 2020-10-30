Video
2 electrocuted in two districts

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Bogura, in four days.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Md Rakib Hossain, 16, was the son of Abdul Maleque, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Char Algi Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Rakib came in contact with a live electric wire at round 11:30am while he was opening a close shop in Karamatia Bazar, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to the upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A young man was electrocuted at a puja mandap in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Juwel Hossain, 20, son of Abdul Jalil, the owner of 'Joli Decorator' in Ranbagha Bazar area in the upazila.
Local sources said on the occasion of Durga Puja, 'Joli Decorator' arranged lighting the Ranbagha Bazar Puja Mandap. At the end of the festival, Juwel came in contact with a live electric wire while working in the mandap at around 8:30pm, which left him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where Juwel died at around 9:30pm while undergoing treatment.


