12 detained on different charges in four districts





BAGERHAT: Police arrested five persons including a union parishad (UP) member from Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon in a case filed over rape of a garments worker.

The arrested are Shiekh Mizanur Rahman, 35, member of Ward No. 9 under Baruipara UP in the upazila, Bikash Mridha, 19, Sukanta Sarker, 32, Bidhan Biswas, 28, and Sohel Fakir, 23.

The 22-year-old victim filed a case with Bagerhat Sadar Model Police Station (PS) under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against eight persons including Mizanur.

Quoting the case statement, Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS Md Shafiqur Rahman said the victim was going home on Monday night after seeing Durga Puja at different puja mandaps with her friends.

Mizanur got her off from a rickshaw van and took her behind a new building of Bakapura Union Land Office where he raped her. He left her in Chintirkhor area about 11:45 pm.

As the victim headed back to home alone, the other accused sexually assaulted her.

The victim's father said due to financial crisis, his daughter works at a garments factory in Dhaka. Her daughter recently came home during Puja holiday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bagerhat Pankaj Chandra Rai said the victim's medical test was completed.

They arrested a total of five persons including the UP member and sent them to jail following the order of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, he added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police have arrested two persons in a case filed for attempting to rape a college girl in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested are Sohel Munshi, 26, son of army personnel Mofizur Rahman Minshi, and Firoza Begum, a distant relative of the girl.

Police sources said the girl, a student of Bhandaria Government College, went to the house of Firoza in the morning where Sohel tried to rape her.

Hearing the girl's screams, some neighbours rushed in and saved the girl.

A case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act has been filed with Bhandaria PS in this connection.

In the case statement, the girl alleged that Firoza Begum did not intercept Sohel from doing such act.

JASHORE: Police arrested four members of a teenage gang in Sadar Upazila of the district on charge of killing an excavator helper.

SP Mohammad Ashraf Hossain, in a press release, confirmed the matter on Monday noon.

The arrested persons are: Al Amin, son of Habibur Rahman of Mahidia Village in Sadar Upazila, Rifat, son of Abu Taher of Old Kosba Kathaltala Nantur Bagan area, Raihan Sheikh, son of Abdur Rashid, and Noyon Hossain, son of Shafiqul Islam of Sujalpur area in the district town.

Earlier, police recovered the body of Excavator Helper Israfil Hossain Mannat from Karbala area in the district town on October 23.

The deceased's mother Anwara Begum lodged a murder case in this connection.

Following this, police arrested them from Sadar and Abhaynagar upazilas on Sunday night.

The arrested confessed their involvement in the murder adding that, Mannat was killed over an extramarital affair in between one Shah Alam and Mannat's wife Sumi.

JOYPURHAT: Police detained a man in Gulshan area of the district town on Monday on charge of vandalising idols of Hindu gods and goddesses at a puja mandap.

The arrested person is Prince, 37, a resident of the area.

Locals alleged that Prince entered the mandap and started vandalising idols when devotees were preparing for the immersion of goddess Durga at noon at the end of Bijaya Dashami celebration.

Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan said on information, police went to the spot and detained Prince while fleeing the scene.















A total of 12 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jashore and Joypurhat, in two days.BAGERHAT: Police arrested five persons including a union parishad (UP) member from Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon in a case filed over rape of a garments worker.The arrested are Shiekh Mizanur Rahman, 35, member of Ward No. 9 under Baruipara UP in the upazila, Bikash Mridha, 19, Sukanta Sarker, 32, Bidhan Biswas, 28, and Sohel Fakir, 23.The 22-year-old victim filed a case with Bagerhat Sadar Model Police Station (PS) under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against eight persons including Mizanur.Quoting the case statement, Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS Md Shafiqur Rahman said the victim was going home on Monday night after seeing Durga Puja at different puja mandaps with her friends.Mizanur got her off from a rickshaw van and took her behind a new building of Bakapura Union Land Office where he raped her. He left her in Chintirkhor area about 11:45 pm.As the victim headed back to home alone, the other accused sexually assaulted her.The victim's father said due to financial crisis, his daughter works at a garments factory in Dhaka. Her daughter recently came home during Puja holiday.Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bagerhat Pankaj Chandra Rai said the victim's medical test was completed.They arrested a total of five persons including the UP member and sent them to jail following the order of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, he added.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police have arrested two persons in a case filed for attempting to rape a college girl in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The arrested are Sohel Munshi, 26, son of army personnel Mofizur Rahman Minshi, and Firoza Begum, a distant relative of the girl.Police sources said the girl, a student of Bhandaria Government College, went to the house of Firoza in the morning where Sohel tried to rape her.Hearing the girl's screams, some neighbours rushed in and saved the girl.A case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act has been filed with Bhandaria PS in this connection.In the case statement, the girl alleged that Firoza Begum did not intercept Sohel from doing such act.JASHORE: Police arrested four members of a teenage gang in Sadar Upazila of the district on charge of killing an excavator helper.SP Mohammad Ashraf Hossain, in a press release, confirmed the matter on Monday noon.The arrested persons are: Al Amin, son of Habibur Rahman of Mahidia Village in Sadar Upazila, Rifat, son of Abu Taher of Old Kosba Kathaltala Nantur Bagan area, Raihan Sheikh, son of Abdur Rashid, and Noyon Hossain, son of Shafiqul Islam of Sujalpur area in the district town.Earlier, police recovered the body of Excavator Helper Israfil Hossain Mannat from Karbala area in the district town on October 23.The deceased's mother Anwara Begum lodged a murder case in this connection.Following this, police arrested them from Sadar and Abhaynagar upazilas on Sunday night.The arrested confessed their involvement in the murder adding that, Mannat was killed over an extramarital affair in between one Shah Alam and Mannat's wife Sumi.JOYPURHAT: Police detained a man in Gulshan area of the district town on Monday on charge of vandalising idols of Hindu gods and goddesses at a puja mandap.The arrested person is Prince, 37, a resident of the area.Locals alleged that Prince entered the mandap and started vandalising idols when devotees were preparing for the immersion of goddess Durga at noon at the end of Bijaya Dashami celebration.Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan said on information, police went to the spot and detained Prince while fleeing the scene.