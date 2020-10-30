Video
Friday, 30 October, 2020
Countryside

Two minors drown in two districts

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Barguna, in four days.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Yasin Md Rayad, 2, son of Jahangir Alam of Uttar Charjangalia area under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Rayad fell in the pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware about it.
Later, the family members found and recovered the body of the minor child from the pond.
Hazirhat Union Parishad Chairman Md Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident.
BARGUNA: A twenty-two-month-old boy drowned in a pond in Taltali Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Zunaid, son of Mohsin Molla, a resident of Tatipara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Zunaid playing at their courtyard in the morning. At one stage, he slipped into a pond nearby the house while his family members were unaware of it.
After searching, the family members found the floating body and recovered it from the pond.
Officer-in-Charge of Taltali Police Station Md Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident.


