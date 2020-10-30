4 die in separate incidents





CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor girl died after accidentally hanging herself while playing CID, an Indian TV serial, with her brother in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Sultana Ishita, 9, was the daughter of Moksedur Rahman Monir, a resident of Shibganj Municipality area. She was a fifth grader at Nachol Ashian School.

Monir locked Ishita and his five-year-old son Mosaddek Hossain Shahin inside the house in the afternoon and went to his medicine store at Shibganj Bazaar.

Quoting Mosaddek, Monir said Ishita wanted to show magic to her brother and told her brother to sprinkle water if anything happens to her.

Later, she accidentally hanged herself with a scarf that was tied with the grill of window as a pillow under her legs moved away.

The deceased's father said the sibling used to watch CID on Sony Aath and other programmes. They learned these plays from there.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Shibganj Police Station Abu Sayeed confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

KUSHTIA: Three persons died after drinking toxic alcohol in the district town early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Anik Bishwas, 21, hailed from Sadar Upazila, Ripon Kumar Ghosh, 32, from Khoksa Upazila, and Nitai Bishwas, 35, from Mirpur Upazila.

The trio breathed their last at Kushtia General Hospital.

Local sources said Nitai, Anik and Ripon became ill at early hours on Wednesday and were taken to the hospital.

Taposh Kumar, resident medical officer (RMO) of the hospital, said they suspect that the three might have died after consuming toxic alcohol.

It will be confirmed after getting autopsy reports, the RMO added.















