Labour Party suspends Corbyn

"He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party." -REUTERS LONDON, Oct 29: Britain's opposition Labour Party on Thursday suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of comments he made after a report said the party was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination in its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism."In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation," it said in a statement."He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party." -REUTERS