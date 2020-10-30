Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 October, 2020, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US plays down China sanctions 

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

WASHINGTON, Oct 29: A US official on Wednesday played down China's threats to punish US companies for selling arms to Taiwan, saying that Beijing, not Washington, was jeopardizing regional stability.
China said Monday it would impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin and a defense division of Boeing that are part of a new sale of missiles to Taiwan worth nearly $2 billion.
"It is not the first time that Beijing has threatened sanctions upon US companies," said R. Clarke Cooper, the top State Department official in charge of arms sales.
"There have been threats and there have been provocations about that," he told a small group of reporters when asked about Chinese sanctions.
The United States is obligated under domestic law to provide weapons for self-defence to Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy that is claimed by Beijing.
China in recent months has entered Taiwan's air defence zone with growing frequency, while propaganda films have shown simulated attacks.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Labour Party suspends Corbyn
US plays down China sanctions 
Putin praises Trump
Typhoon brings destruction in Vietnam, 21 dead
Philadelphia curfew as anger boils over police killing of Black man
Hillary to cast NY vote in Electoral College
Suu Kyi kicks off advance voting for elderly in poll
France, Germany head towards lock down as virus surges in Europe


Latest News
S Korea giving $50m soft loan to support Bangladesh's Covid responses
Probe finds involvement of victim’s husband
Extrajudicial killing declined significantly in Aug-Oct: ASK
Govt raises working capital loan fund to Tk 400b
Govt plans cultivation of 'new summer variety' of onion in country
DB wants Erfan Salim on 28-day remand in four cases
Stabbing attack in French city kills 3
Indian High Commissioner calls on LGRD minister
Man dies from electrocution in Laxmipur
US Senators' letter to impose sanctions for extrajudicial killings 'shameful'
Most Read News
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Demand and supply of onion in Bangladesh
Shining view of Kangchenjunga appears in Panchagarh
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
Corona in Bangladesh: 25 die in last 24 hrs
Covid-19: 1,493 new cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Is Macron fueling Islamophobia?
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI arrested
Educational instts likely to be opened on limited scale in mid Nov: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft