Putin praises Trump

MOSCOW, Oct 29: Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday for his role in stabilising global oil markets, but criticised his administration for sanctioning Russia 46 times.Putin made the comments at an investment forum in Russia five days before Trump runs against Democratic rival Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3. -REUTERS