Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 October, 2020, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Hillary to cast NY vote in Electoral College

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Hillary to cast NY vote in Electoral College

Hillary to cast NY vote in Electoral College

NEW YORK, Oct 29: Hillary Clinton, who lost the White House race to Donald Trump four years ago, said on Wednesday that she will have a vote this year in the Electoral College, the body that elects the US president.
"I'm an elector in New York," Clinton told the SiriusXM radio program "Signal Boost."
New York has 29 electoral votes in the 538-member Electoral College, which determines the winner of the White House race rather than the popular vote.
Clinton won 2.8 million more votes than Trump in 2016 but lost in the Electoral College, whose members are party dignitaries or elected officials and are generally obliged to cast their vote in line with the popular vote in their respective state.
"I'm sure I'll get to vote for Joe (Biden) and Kamala (Harris) in New York, so that's pretty exciting," Clinton said.
The former First Lady and Secretary of State also said she was concerned there may not be a clear-cut result on Election Day in the White House race between Democrat Biden and Trump.
"I'm worried that we're not going to have a final conclusion, though, for a couple of days if not longer," she said.
Clinton also said she could not envision Trump winning the election.
"I cannot imagine that he would be reelected after the damage that he's caused, and I can't imagine four more years of this abuse and destruction," she said.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Labour Party suspends Corbyn
US plays down China sanctions 
Putin praises Trump
Typhoon brings destruction in Vietnam, 21 dead
Philadelphia curfew as anger boils over police killing of Black man
Hillary to cast NY vote in Electoral College
Suu Kyi kicks off advance voting for elderly in poll
France, Germany head towards lock down as virus surges in Europe


Latest News
S Korea giving $50m soft loan to support Bangladesh's Covid responses
Probe finds involvement of victim’s husband
Extrajudicial killing declined significantly in Aug-Oct: ASK
Govt raises working capital loan fund to Tk 400b
Govt plans cultivation of 'new summer variety' of onion in country
DB wants Erfan Salim on 28-day remand in four cases
Stabbing attack in French city kills 3
Indian High Commissioner calls on LGRD minister
Man dies from electrocution in Laxmipur
US Senators' letter to impose sanctions for extrajudicial killings 'shameful'
Most Read News
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Demand and supply of onion in Bangladesh
Shining view of Kangchenjunga appears in Panchagarh
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
Corona in Bangladesh: 25 die in last 24 hrs
Covid-19: 1,493 new cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Is Macron fueling Islamophobia?
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI arrested
Educational instts likely to be opened on limited scale in mid Nov: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft