Friday, 30 October, 2020, 6:09 AM
EU slams ‘barbarity and fanaticism’ after Nice attack

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

BRUSSELS, Oct 29: European Union leaders expressed solidarity with France on Thursday and pledged to confront "those that seek to incite and spread hatred" after a knifeman killed three in a Nice church.
"I condemn the odious and brutal attack that has just taken place in Nice and I am with France with all my heart," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.
"My thoughts are with the victims of this hateful act. All of Europe is in solidarity with France. We will remain united and determined in the face of barbarity and fanaticism."
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, dubbed the attack "abominable" and declared: All of Europe is with you."
And David Sassoli, speaker of the European Parliament, said: "We have a duty to stand together against violence and those that seek to incite and spread hatred."   -AFP


