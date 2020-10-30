Video
High-rise on Bakalia Access Road

Inquiry report sent to ministry for final decision

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 28: Failing to take a decision about the investigation report for construction of a ten-storied building on the alignment of Bakalia Access Road illegally, the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has sent it to the Ministry of Public Works.
The team, headed by Nurullah Nuri, Director of the Department of Environmrent (DOE) Chattogram Metro accompanied by other members submitted the report to the Secretary of CDA at around 3:00 pm on September 16.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Jahirul Alam Dobash, Chairman of CDA, said, "WE have sent it to the Ministry of Public Works to take a final decision on the report."
He said, we have sent it to the Ministry 15 days back. Now, the ministry will take the final decision.
Replying to a question of failure of the Ministry, the CDA Chairman said, "We shall take the decision, if the Ministry asked us in this regard."
According to a reliable source, the investigation committee held both the owners of the high rise building and the CDA officials responsible for the construction of the building just on the alignment of the road.
The report mentioned that nine owners of the building have submitted a draft design of a building with fabricated and false information to the CDA authorisation committee for approval of the design.
But the CDA officials callously overlooked the design and approved it.
The report said, the CDA officials should verify the design properly.
But they had neglected to check it thorougly.  Jahirul Alam Dobash confirmed the Daily observer that the dispute would be resolved within the current year.




CDA Chairman claimed that the roads on both sides of the building have already been completed. The former Chairman of CDA Abdus Salam had approved a proposal to pay a Compensation of taka 10 crore to the building owner to expedite the works of the project.


