UNHCR lauds EU’s support for Rohingyas, host communities





The contribution will also support camp management, promote the empowerment of refugees and host communities, enhance peaceful co-existence between the communities, as well as support the COVID-19 response, including mitigating the socio-economic impact of the virus in Cox's Bazar.

The EU is one of the long-standing donors for UNHCR Bangladesh since 2005, said the UN agency on Thursday.

"In these unprecedented and immensely challenging times, our life-saving and essential work, and the overall humanitarian response in support to the Government of Bangladesh, would not be possible without the EU's sustained support and commitment to Rohingya refugees and local communities in Bangladesh", said Steve Corliss, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh.

Since the mass influx of Rohingya refugees in 2017, UNHCR and other humanitarian actors have been supporting the Government of Bangladesh in delivering a wide range of assistance to the refugees and surrounding host communities, such as the distribution of core relief items and shelters, improvement of water systems, and increasing access to education and health services.

















