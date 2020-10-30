Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 October, 2020, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangladeshis among supply chain workers to get US pandemic aid

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Diplomatic Correspondent

The USAID announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a consortium of U.S. retail, apparel, and footwear companies and industry associations to pursue much-needed relief to the predominantly female workers in their supply-chains in  Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and  Vietnam.
Deputy Administrator Glick signed the MOU on behalf of USAID, and Steve Lamar, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AFFA) signed it on behalf of the consortium, according to the US Embassy release issued on Thursday.
USAID Deputy Administrator Glick signed the MOU on behalf of USAID, and Steve Lamar, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Apparel and Footwear Association,signed it on behalf of the consortium, it said..
The participating companies and industry associations are Carter's, Inc.; Gap, Inc.; Global Brands Group; Levi Strauss & Company; Nike; Tapestry; Target; VF Corporation; Walmart; the American Apparel and Footwear Association; the National Retail Federation; the Retail Industry Leaders Association; and the U.S. Fashion Industry Association.
The consortium will work together over the coming year to alleviate hardships faced by AFFA workers in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. Such efforts, in collaboration with local partners, will aim to create a more resilient AFFA sector and workforce, enhance the rights and welfare of workers in AFFA factories, and empower women in the AFFA workforce.
With unprecedented speed and scale, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on global supply-chains, disrupting trade and investment, putting frontline workers at risk, and eliminating the jobs of millions of other workers, especially women, it said.




However, the apparel, footwear, and fashion-accessories (AFFA) sector in Asia has been among the most-affected industries, challenged by constraints on supply and demand that arose from stay-at-home orders, temporary closures of businesses, stoppages in production, backlogs in shipment, and cargo delays, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Moderate to strong’ La Nina this year: UN
Inquiry report sent to ministry for final decision
UNHCR lauds EU’s support for Rohingyas, host communities
Bangladeshis among supply chain workers to get US pandemic aid
No extortion but service charge
Communist leader Juno passes away
7 challenges to turn villages into towns
KSA opens Umrah from Nov 1


Latest News
S Korea giving $50m soft loan to support Bangladesh's Covid responses
Probe finds involvement of victim’s husband
Extrajudicial killing declined significantly in Aug-Oct: ASK
Govt raises working capital loan fund to Tk 400b
Govt plans cultivation of 'new summer variety' of onion in country
DB wants Erfan Salim on 28-day remand in four cases
Stabbing attack in French city kills 3
Indian High Commissioner calls on LGRD minister
Man dies from electrocution in Laxmipur
US Senators' letter to impose sanctions for extrajudicial killings 'shameful'
Most Read News
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Demand and supply of onion in Bangladesh
Shining view of Kangchenjunga appears in Panchagarh
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
Corona in Bangladesh: 25 die in last 24 hrs
Covid-19: 1,493 new cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Is Macron fueling Islamophobia?
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI arrested
Educational instts likely to be opened on limited scale in mid Nov: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft