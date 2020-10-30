Video
No extortion but service charge

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Declaring abolition of extortion in the transport sector country's top transport owners and workers leaders set a service charge instead.
They have already published a guideline stating who to collect the service charges and how. Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, informed this while talking to journalists.
He said, "From now, no one can collect extortions. If anyone is found extorting he will be handed over to police. Transport owners and workers leaders met with the police chief about six months ago and agreed on the issue."
"Depending on distance and place, the service charge range from Tk20 to Tk30. This money will be taken only as a service charge. It takes money to run a workers' and owners' organization," he added. There are top three organizations in the transport sector in the country. These are Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, Road Transport Workers Federation and Bus Truck Owners Association.
Collectively, they have agreed to stop collecting extortions and some decisions have been taken.


