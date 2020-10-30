Video
7 challenges to turn villages into towns

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Mohammad Zakaria

The government will have to overcome seven challenges to turn villages into towns with all urban facilities, says an evaluation report.
The General Economic Division (GED) of the Planning Commission has prepared the evaluation report on 'Sustainable Development Goal', identifying the challenges which can create obstacle in the way of implementing the plan.
"Firstly, it is needed to ensure sufficient number of habitats in the rural area. Besides, cheap, available and sustainable transports will have to be ensured," the report said.
Apart from them, improvement of air quality and integration between the capital Dhaka and other cities and towns will also have to be ensured, the report said.
The report also suggested strong coordination between all stakeholders to device a mega plan.
In this regard the GED has identified seven challenges that include adequate, safe and affordable housing; affordable, readily available and sustainable urban transport and improvement of air quality.
Senior Secretary and GED Member of the Planning Commission Shamsul Alam said more than half of the world's population lives in cities.
"Two-thirds of them or 650 crore people will live in cities in the world by 2050. It is not possible to accommodate them without significant changes in the existing construction style and management of the city," he also said.
As a result, we have to focus on rapid urbanization and building a developed and sustainable system for the livelihood of the city dwellers, he added.
Shamsul Alam said cities are expanding rapidly because of growing population and migration.
Rapid urbanization is playing an influential role in accelerating the country's social and economic development.




"If we want to accelerate the pace of urbanization and turn Bangladesh into a fast growing economy, we will have to face some challenges, said the report.


