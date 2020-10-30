KSA opens Umrah from Nov 1

DUBAI, Oct 29: Saudi Arabia will open the Umrah pilgrimage to Makkah for Muslims from other countries from Nov. 1, Saudi media reported on Thursday, as the kingdom relaxes measures it had taken to check the spread of the coronavirus.

"The Umrah pilgrimage is allowed for Muslims from across the world," Saudi state TV said, citing a statement from the Ministry of Pilgrimage. The Saudi-owned, Dubai-based TV channel Al-Arabiya said Umrah will be allowed from Nov. 1

Umrah is a pilgrimage which can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to Hajj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar. -REUTERS





