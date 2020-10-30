

RCC provides VGF rice to 390 fishermen

Each of the registered families was given 20 kilograms of rice under the government's special vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme at a simple ceremony on Thursday.

On behalf of city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, RCC ward councilors and high officials distributed the rice at the city bhaban premises.

Ward Councilor Shahadat Hossain, Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Secretary Abu Hayat Rahmatullah, Chief Engineer Khandaker Khairul Bashar, Budget-cum-Accounts Officer Shariful Islam Khan and Disaster Management and Relief Officer Syed Zubayer Hossain were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, 4,000 fishermen families received 80 tonnes of rice under the VGF programme in Rajshahi city and four upazilas in the district so they remain abstained from fishing mother Hilsa fish in the river Padma here.

A 22-day ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of hilsa came into effect from October 14 to protect Hilsa with eggs. The ban will be effective until November 4. This is the peak period when hilsas release eggs.

Abdul Jalil, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi, said Hilsa has the highest contribution in the country's fish production.

Under the special VGF programme, 1,265 fishermen get 25.3 tonnes of rice in Godagari Upazila, 960 fishermen get 19.2 tonnes in Paba Upazila, 825 fishermen het 16.5 tonnes in Bagha Upazila, 560 fishermen get 11.2 tonnes in Charghat Upazila and 390 fishermen get 7.8 tonnes of rice in city corporation area.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Aminul Haque said that distribution of the rice has almost completed.

District Fisheries Officer Alok Kumar Shaha here today said each of the beneficiary families got 20 kilograms of rice during the mother Hilsa fish conservation period from October 14 to November 4.

He said the government has taken special initiative to make the drive of conserving mother Hilsa fish successful.

During the stipulated period, the fishermen families who remained abstained from fishing Hilsa fish were given special VGF food grains.

Besides, drives are being conducted in the Padma river to conserve Hilsa fish in association with Police, RAB, BGB and river police, he added.

Alok Shaha said there is legal provision of sentencing one to two years behind the bar against the law violators during the ban period.















RAJSHAHI, Oct 29: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has provided rice to 390 fisherman households aimed at prohibiting them from harvesting mother Hilsa fishes in the Padma river.Each of the registered families was given 20 kilograms of rice under the government's special vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme at a simple ceremony on Thursday.On behalf of city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, RCC ward councilors and high officials distributed the rice at the city bhaban premises.Ward Councilor Shahadat Hossain, Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Secretary Abu Hayat Rahmatullah, Chief Engineer Khandaker Khairul Bashar, Budget-cum-Accounts Officer Shariful Islam Khan and Disaster Management and Relief Officer Syed Zubayer Hossain were present on the occasion.Meanwhile, 4,000 fishermen families received 80 tonnes of rice under the VGF programme in Rajshahi city and four upazilas in the district so they remain abstained from fishing mother Hilsa fish in the river Padma here.A 22-day ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of hilsa came into effect from October 14 to protect Hilsa with eggs. The ban will be effective until November 4. This is the peak period when hilsas release eggs.Abdul Jalil, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi, said Hilsa has the highest contribution in the country's fish production.Under the special VGF programme, 1,265 fishermen get 25.3 tonnes of rice in Godagari Upazila, 960 fishermen get 19.2 tonnes in Paba Upazila, 825 fishermen het 16.5 tonnes in Bagha Upazila, 560 fishermen get 11.2 tonnes in Charghat Upazila and 390 fishermen get 7.8 tonnes of rice in city corporation area.District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Aminul Haque said that distribution of the rice has almost completed.District Fisheries Officer Alok Kumar Shaha here today said each of the beneficiary families got 20 kilograms of rice during the mother Hilsa fish conservation period from October 14 to November 4.He said the government has taken special initiative to make the drive of conserving mother Hilsa fish successful.During the stipulated period, the fishermen families who remained abstained from fishing Hilsa fish were given special VGF food grains.Besides, drives are being conducted in the Padma river to conserve Hilsa fish in association with Police, RAB, BGB and river police, he added.Alok Shaha said there is legal provision of sentencing one to two years behind the bar against the law violators during the ban period.