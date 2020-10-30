22,820 infected, 21,522 recover in Khulna C-19





A total of 21,522 have been cured from the lethal virus infection and recovery rate now stands at 94.31 percent," Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said. The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 22,820 with 24 new positive cases were reported after testing 56 samples at the Khulna Medical College Laboratory and two others COVID-19 laboratories in Khulna division in the last 24 hours ending on yesterday noon.

Of the total new positive cases, six each were detected in Khulna and Jhenidah, followed by five in Narail, three in Kushtia, two each in Chuadanga and Meherpur in the division.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the patients are 6,616 in Khulna, 4,080 in Jashore, 3,438 in Kushtia, 2,059 in Jhenaidah, 1,508 in Chuadanga, 1,408 in Narail, 1,109 in Satkhira, 1,011 in Bagerhat, 940 in Magura and 651 Meherpur, she added.

"Among the total 22, 820 coronavirus infected persons, 2,525 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 21,522 have been recovered and 402 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division", Dr. Ferdousi continued. Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities now stands at 402 in the division with no more death was reported in the division on Wednesday.

The district-wise break-up of the death tolls are 101 in Khulna, 79 in Kushtia, 48 in Jashore, 35 in Jhenaidah, 35 in Chuadanga, 30 in Satkhira, 26 in Bagerhat, 20 in Narail,15 in Meherpur and 13 in Magura in the division. -BSS















KHULNA, Oct 29: With detection of 16 new positive cases in all ten districts of the division, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now hit 22,820 till on Thursday noon.A total of 21,522 have been cured from the lethal virus infection and recovery rate now stands at 94.31 percent," Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said. The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 22,820 with 24 new positive cases were reported after testing 56 samples at the Khulna Medical College Laboratory and two others COVID-19 laboratories in Khulna division in the last 24 hours ending on yesterday noon.Of the total new positive cases, six each were detected in Khulna and Jhenidah, followed by five in Narail, three in Kushtia, two each in Chuadanga and Meherpur in the division.With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the patients are 6,616 in Khulna, 4,080 in Jashore, 3,438 in Kushtia, 2,059 in Jhenaidah, 1,508 in Chuadanga, 1,408 in Narail, 1,109 in Satkhira, 1,011 in Bagerhat, 940 in Magura and 651 Meherpur, she added."Among the total 22, 820 coronavirus infected persons, 2,525 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 21,522 have been recovered and 402 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division", Dr. Ferdousi continued. Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities now stands at 402 in the division with no more death was reported in the division on Wednesday.The district-wise break-up of the death tolls are 101 in Khulna, 79 in Kushtia, 48 in Jashore, 35 in Jhenaidah, 35 in Chuadanga, 30 in Satkhira, 26 in Bagerhat, 20 in Narail,15 in Meherpur and 13 in Magura in the division. -BSS