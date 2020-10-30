Video
Abu Bakar new BPC chairman

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Md Abu Bakar Siddique has been appointed as new chairman of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular in this regard on 27 October.
Earlier, he was serving as an additional secretary (Political and ICT) at the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
He joined the civil administration in 9th BCS in the administration cadre.
In his long career he worked at different government offices including APD Wing of Ministry of Public Administration, Ministry of Health and Family Planning, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Housing and Public Works.


