Humayun for economic development by preserving country’s heritage

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday called for preserving the country's heritage and culture along with economic development."The rich and diverse weaving, textile and handicraft industries that have developed in different parts of the country need to be extended to the buyers in the domestic market," he said while delivering the keynote speech at the closing ceremony of Heritage Handloom Festival 2020 organized by SME Foundation and Association of Fashion Designers of Bangladesh (AFDB) on a virtual platform, said a press release.State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid and Textile and Jute Secretary Lokman Hossain Mia attended the function as special guests while SME Foundation Chairman Md Masudur Rahman was in the chair.Managing Director of SME Foundation Md Shafiqul Islam and President of the Association of Fashion Designers Bangladesh (AFDB) Mantasha Ahmed gave welcome speeches on the occasion and highlighted various aspectsof the festival.Humayun said that traditionally the Ministry of Industries has been working for the development of diverse textile and handicraft products of the country.The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) under the Ministry of Industries is working to preserve and develop all these products, he added.He said that with the increase in purchasing power of the people, the demand for attractive and high quality products has increased in urban as well as rural areas.KM Khalid assured all possible assistance to the Ministry of Industries on behalf of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in preserving the heritage of indigenous textiles and expanding the market for theproducts.He suggested the entrepreneurs to organize large scale weaving textile fairs in Dhaka as well as otherdistricts. -BSS