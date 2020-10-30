Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 October, 2020, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Humayun for economic development by preserving country’s heritage

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday called for preserving the country's heritage and culture along with economic development.
"The rich and diverse weaving, textile and handicraft industries that have developed in different parts of the country need to be extended to the buyers in the domestic market," he said while delivering the keynote speech at the closing ceremony of Heritage Handloom Festival 2020 organized by SME Foundation and Association of Fashion Designers of Bangladesh (AFDB) on a virtual platform, said a press release.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid and Textile and Jute Secretary Lokman Hossain Mia attended the function as special guests while SME Foundation Chairman Md Masudur Rahman was in the chair.
Managing Director of SME Foundation Md Shafiqul Islam and President of the Association of Fashion Designers Bangladesh (AFDB) Mantasha Ahmed gave welcome speeches on the occasion and highlighted various aspectsof the festival.
Humayun said that traditionally the Ministry of Industries has been working for the development of diverse textile and handicraft products of the country.
The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) under the Ministry of Industries is working to preserve and develop all these products, he added.
He said that with the increase in purchasing power of the people, the demand for attractive and high quality products has increased in urban as well as rural areas.
KM Khalid assured all possible assistance to the Ministry of Industries on behalf of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in preserving the heritage of indigenous textiles and expanding the market for the
products.
He suggested the entrepreneurs to organize large scale weaving textile fairs in Dhaka as well as other
districts.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Citrus fruit farming gains popularity in Barind area
RCC provides VGF rice to 390 fishermen
22,820 infected, 21,522 recover in Khulna C-19
Children in poorest countries lost nearly four months of schooling since start of pandemic: Report
Abu Bakar new BPC chairman
Humayun for economic development by preserving country’s heritage
24 dengue patients undergoing treatment
Two killed in road crashes in 2 dists


Latest News
S Korea giving $50m soft loan to support Bangladesh's Covid responses
Probe finds involvement of victim’s husband
Extrajudicial killing declined significantly in Aug-Oct: ASK
Govt raises working capital loan fund to Tk 400b
Govt plans cultivation of 'new summer variety' of onion in country
DB wants Erfan Salim on 28-day remand in four cases
Stabbing attack in French city kills 3
Indian High Commissioner calls on LGRD minister
Man dies from electrocution in Laxmipur
US Senators' letter to impose sanctions for extrajudicial killings 'shameful'
Most Read News
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Demand and supply of onion in Bangladesh
Shining view of Kangchenjunga appears in Panchagarh
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
Corona in Bangladesh: 25 die in last 24 hrs
Covid-19: 1,493 new cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Is Macron fueling Islamophobia?
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI arrested
Educational instts likely to be opened on limited scale in mid Nov: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft