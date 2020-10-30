Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 October, 2020, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Fed Cup Handball tomorrow

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Sports Reporter

Bangabandhu Federation Cup Handball Competition, sponsored by Orion Bread, is rolling tomorrow, Saturday, at 11:30am at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.
Only four teams are taking part in the event and the teams are Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), Bandarban District Sports Association (DSA) and Team Handball Dhaka.
Playing the first phase in league system from Saturday to Monday, the top two teams will engage in the final on Wednesday, the 4th of November at the same venue.
In this regard, a press briefing was held on Thursday. There, Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor said, "We only invited six teams in the event due to the Coronavirus and wanted to maintain health security measures for pandemic. Only four of the teams agreed to play."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus fall to Messi's Barca without Covid-hit Ronaldo
Man Utd smash Leipzig 5-0
Pakistan host Zimbabwe as cricket rehabilitation gathers pace
Bangabandhu Fed Cup Handball tomorrow
Opening ceremony of Barisal Range Inter District Cricket Tournament-2020
Coach Jamie arrives to join national team's camp
Bangabandhu Nat'l Youth Day on Sunday
HP coach eying to produce players capable of playing Test


Latest News
S Korea giving $50m soft loan to support Bangladesh's Covid responses
Probe finds involvement of victim’s husband
Extrajudicial killing declined significantly in Aug-Oct: ASK
Govt raises working capital loan fund to Tk 400b
Govt plans cultivation of 'new summer variety' of onion in country
DB wants Erfan Salim on 28-day remand in four cases
Stabbing attack in French city kills 3
Indian High Commissioner calls on LGRD minister
Man dies from electrocution in Laxmipur
US Senators' letter to impose sanctions for extrajudicial killings 'shameful'
Most Read News
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Demand and supply of onion in Bangladesh
Shining view of Kangchenjunga appears in Panchagarh
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
Corona in Bangladesh: 25 die in last 24 hrs
Covid-19: 1,493 new cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Is Macron fueling Islamophobia?
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI arrested
Educational instts likely to be opened on limited scale in mid Nov: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft