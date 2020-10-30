Bangabandhu Fed Cup Handball tomorrow





Only four teams are taking part in the event and the teams are Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), Bandarban District Sports Association (DSA) and Team Handball Dhaka.

Playing the first phase in league system from Saturday to Monday, the top two teams will engage in the final on Wednesday, the 4th of November at the same venue.

In this regard, a press briefing was held on Thursday. There, Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor said, "We only invited six teams in the event due to the Coronavirus and wanted to maintain health security measures for pandemic. Only four of the teams agreed to play."















