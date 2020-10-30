Bangabandhu Nat'l Youth Day on Sunday





At a press briefing at the Secretariat on Thursday, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel announced programmes in this regard.

With a title 'Youth employment as the call of Mujib Borsho', a national level event will be held at the Osmani Smriti Milanayatan in Dhaka on the day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will connect to the session online from her official residence of Gana Bhaban.

A total of 21 self dependent youths and 5 youth organisers will be honoured in the programme for their contributions in development of young people of the country in respective areas. Ministry of Post and Telecommunication will release special postage and first day cover marking the day.

State Minister Zahid Ahsan Russel said the government is working for leveraging potentials of youths to lead the country to next phase of development implementing Digital Bangladesh 2021 and Prosperous Bangladesh 2041.









"The government has trained up 3.02 million youths in different trade from January 2009 to June 30 this year. During the timeline, some 728.7 thousand youths became self dependent," said the State Minister.





