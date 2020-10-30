

Cricketers welcome Shakib on his return to cricket

The return of one of the best all-rounders in the world has created a wave of emotional posts on social media. Starting from Mushfiqur Rahim, the cricketers of the youth team also welcomed him like the way his fans around the world celebrated his return.

Shakib is free to play cricket from today (Thursday) after serving the ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"We started our careers together as teenagers and never had to look back. Last year it came as a big shock to hear we would not be sharing a dressing room for a year," Mushfiqur Rahim wrote on his verified facebook page.

"We have shared great memories, cherished all the good times and stood by each other during tough times. I am so glad that this one year is over and we will get to take on the field together. You have always come back as a champ and I cannot wait to share more match winning partnerships with you and bring joy for our nation In Sha Allah."

Shoriful Islam, the World Cup winning pacer of the Bangladesh Under-19 team, called Shakib a "Nawab (King) and wrote, "Welcome back Nawab - Shakib Bhai."

BKSP, in which Shakib studied, wrote, "Welcome Shakib Al Hasan. Inshallah, Nawab will rule world cricket again!"

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan wants to hear Shakib's roar once again. Posting a picture of Shakib returning from the practice, he wrote, "Welcome to the cricket ground brother."

Celebrating a wicket along with Shakib, Cutter master Mostafizur Rahman posted, "Welcome, Shakib Bhai."

With a picture of the two together in the Test match, Soumya Sarkar wrote with a heart emoji, "Welcome, brother."

Liton Kumar Das posted referring to Shakib as a legend, "Welcome, Legend."

Imrul Kayes posted a picture with Shakib and wrote in a regional language "Come on Shakib."

Fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin posted a picture of his ODI debut with Shakib and wrote: "This is my first ODI series photo taken during my tour of Africa. I grew up watching him play since childhood and I am a huge fan of him like five other spectators. If ever there is a chance to make a Test debut, I want to take the Test cap from him. Brother, please come back to the country safe and sound, waiting to see you in the field again."

Middle order batsman Mosaddek Hossain S post, "King is back, welcome Shakib Bhai." "Welcome Bhai" - wrote Sabbir Rahman.

Terming Shakib a living legend, Mehidy Hasan Miraj posted, "Welcome, Shakib Bhai! Looking forward to playing with you on the same team again. Sharing a dressing room with a living legend like you is a big achievement. I have learned a lot from you and there is still a lot to learn. I hope I can play for Bangladesh very soon." -BSS















