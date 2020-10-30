Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 October, 2020, 6:07 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asia’s C-19 control tempers global stock selloff

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

SINGAPORE, Oct 29: Asia's stock markets fell on Thursday, but without the panic selling seen in Europe and the United States, while US futures jumped as investors tried to get a grip on fears that fresh lockdowns could derail a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6per cent, with the heaviest drops in Australia, down 1.6per cent, and South Korea, down 1per cent.
Japan's Nikkei fell just 0.3per cent, Chinese blue chips rose 0.5per cent and the yuan led a gentle bounce in Asian currencies against the greenback.
That was a far cry from the biggest falls on Wall Street and in Europe in months on Wednesday, highlighting Asia's emergence from a pandemic that has the rest of the world still mired. Traders lifted S&P 500 futures 1per cent with the mood, and on hopes that spiking volatility might mean a swift rebound. European futures rose half a per cent and FTSE futures rose 0.3per cent.   -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asia’s C-19 control tempers global stock selloff
Daraz holds biggest sale day campaign Nov 11
AirAsia X to revise $15.3b debt reform plan
Air India Express records highest ever net profit
ADB for addressing members’ infra investment gap
More banks donate blankets to PM’s Relief Fund
Samsung Electronics Q3 net profit leaps after Huawei boost
Airbus sets quarterly cash goal, takes heavy restructuring charge


Latest News
S Korea giving $50m soft loan to support Bangladesh's Covid responses
Probe finds involvement of victim’s husband
Extrajudicial killing declined significantly in Aug-Oct: ASK
Govt raises working capital loan fund to Tk 400b
Govt plans cultivation of 'new summer variety' of onion in country
DB wants Erfan Salim on 28-day remand in four cases
Stabbing attack in French city kills 3
Indian High Commissioner calls on LGRD minister
Man dies from electrocution in Laxmipur
US Senators' letter to impose sanctions for extrajudicial killings 'shameful'
Most Read News
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Demand and supply of onion in Bangladesh
Shining view of Kangchenjunga appears in Panchagarh
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
Corona in Bangladesh: 25 die in last 24 hrs
Covid-19: 1,493 new cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Is Macron fueling Islamophobia?
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI arrested
Educational instts likely to be opened on limited scale in mid Nov: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft