Daraz holds biggest sale day campaign Nov 11





Alibaba Group had first started this campaign in 2009, which was held for the first time in Bangladesh in 2018.

This international campaign is 18 times bigger than Amazon Prime day and 2.5 times bigger than Black Friday, according to a press release.

The event is co-sponsored by Apex, Dabur Honey, Dettol, Esquire Electronics, Realme, and StudioX with brand partners- Parachute Natural, Veet, TP-Link, Emami, Ponds, Motorola, Focallure and Transcend.

Media partners for the event are Somoy TV, Kalerkantho, BD24 Live and Radio Today. This one-day sale event will provide a great shopping experience with more than 10 million products on huge discounts.

The special attraction includes 11 Taka Mystery Box, Pre-Sale Discount, 1 Taka Game, Double Taka Voucher, Brand Double Taka Voucher, DFG tournaments, exclusive launches and other lucrative offers.

Also, free delivery offers will be provided on specific brand's products by the sellers. Apart from this, keeping the customer's satisfaction in mind, the pre-sale campaign will be held from 4th to 10th November where they will be able to purchase selected products at even a lower price than 11.11 campaign.

There will also be a 'Make a Wish' campaign till 2nd of November where lucky winners will get the opportunity to fulfill their wishes by sharing any moment of 11.11 on Facebook. Moreover, customers will get a chance to win a Toyota Aqua car by playing 1 Taka Game.

To get additional discounts on the occasion of 11.11, Daraz is also offering various types of bank discounts along with cash back offers, the release added.

Payment partners include BRAC Bank, City Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, Mercantile Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and bKash.















