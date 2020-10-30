More banks donate blankets to PM’s Relief Fund





Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus received the blankets at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at an event graced by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her Ganabhaban official residence.

The Daily Observer received following pictures of the event from the relevant banks on Thursday.





A number of commercial banks of the country donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund (PMRF) on Wednesday, to help poor people in the upcoming winter across the country.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus received the blankets at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at an event graced by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her Ganabhaban official residence.

The Daily Observer received following pictures of the event from the relevant banks on Thursday.

Premier Bank Founder Chairman Valiant Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M Iqbal flanked by Bankers Association of Bangladesh Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder (middle) handing over a packet of blanket as the token of the donation to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus. photo: Bank

Mercantile Bank Chairman Morshed Alam MP flanked by Bankers Association of Bangladesh Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder (middle) handing over a packet of blanket as the token of the donation to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus. The bank donated 75 thousand pieces of blanket to PMRF. photo: Bank

Standard Bank Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, in presence of Bankers Association of Bangladesh Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder (middle) handing over a packet of blanket as the token of the donation to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus. The bank donated 75 thousand pieces of blanket to PMRF. photo: Bank

Pubali Bank Ltd Chairman Monzurur Rahman in presence of Bankers Association of Bangladesh (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder (middle) handing over a packet of blanket as the token of the donation to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus. photo: Bank

NRB Commercial Bank Ltd (NRBC Bank) Director and Chairman of the Executive Committee Mohammed Adnan Imam flanked by Bankers Association of Bangladesh (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder (middle) handing over a packet of blanket as the token of the donation to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus. photo: Bank