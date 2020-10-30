Video
Friday, 30 October, 2020
Activists urge pharmas to be transparent on C-19 vaccine costs

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020

GENEVA, Oct 29: Activists called on pharmaceutical companies on Thursday to be transparent about the costs and terms of providing COVID-19 vaccines, saying they must be available and affordable for all.
French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday they would supply 200 million doses of their COVID-19 candidate vaccine to the global COVAX vaccine facility backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the GAVI vaccine alliance.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) demanded the two companies provide details around price, supply and distribution of any vaccine proven safe and effective.
"Pharmaceutical corporations Sanofi and GSK must sell their vaccines at-cost and open their books to show the public exactly how much it costs to make the vaccine," said Kate Elder, senior vaccines policy adviser at MSF's Access Campaign.
"There is no room for secrets during a pandemic and past experience tells us that we can't take pharma at their word without data to back up their claims," she said in a statement.
Sanofi and GSK could not immediately be reached for comment.
No company has shared information on research and development, clinical trials or manufacturing costs of potential COVID-19 vaccines, MSF said, adding this was vital for the public to assess prices set. More than half of the expected volume of doses of leading candidate vaccines has been bought up by 13per cent of the world, mainly high-income countries, the medical charity said.   -Reuters


