Viber expands into fintech with Chat Bots Payments





Users of Viber can use the platform for buying goods and services and pay with Google Pay or another native mobile wallet.

This move marks a milestone in Viber's expansion beyond messaging, as the company develops an end-to-end platform catering to all its users' needs, underscored by impeccable privacy-preserving measures.

Ukraine will be the first market for the feature launch and Viber plans to scale it in Bangladesh and other markets, the company said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Viber's Chatbot Payments feature will enable users to purchase the products and services of the merchants securely and directly through their authorized chatbots.

If the user's bank supports it, the user needs to add a credit or debit card to their native smartphone wallet. The payment option becomes available for any chatbot built on Viber's native chatbot application programming interface (API). On the merchant side, businesses seeking to accept payments can simply connect to a service provider supporting this type of payments, creating a chatbot on Viber, and enabling payments on it.

Viber is cooperating with trusted bot developers and payment service providers over the next month. In addition to Ukraine, Viber plans to launch the Chatbot Payments feature in other markets including Bangladesh.

On this occasion, Djamel Agaoua, CEO, Rakuten Viber, said, "Privacy and Security are very important. That's true not only in the transfer of information through messages, but in payments and other aspects of digital communications. We're here to ensure users have access to a secure alternative to handle their payments."















