Friday, 30 October, 2020, 6:06 AM
Walton's laptop exchange campaign gets big response

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The ongoing 'Laptop Exchange Offer' initiated by the country's electronics and technology giant Walton, has been receiving huge customers' response across the country as they can purchase Walton brand's laptop and desktop at upto 22 percent discount in exchange of their old devices of any brands.
Even under this facility, customers can buy the new Walton device at three-month interest-free installment facility with only 30 percent down payment of the discounted price.
Moreover, students are getting interest-free installment facility up to 12 months in buying any Walton laptop, desktop or monitor, says a press release issued by Walton.
Thus, a good number of customers have already exchanged their old devices through buying Walton brand's laptop and PC. 
On September 7 of 2020, Information and Technology Division's Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the Exchange campaign at an online based programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital.
Chief Executive Officer of Walton Computer Engineer Md. Liakat Ali said, they initiated the exchange facility mainly with the aim of delivering locally finished world class device to domestic students at reasonable prices as well as reducing   E-waste (Electronic waste) with proper recycling and disposal management.
According to Walton, they are now manufacturing and marketing different configuration's 16 models of desktop of 7 series within the prices of Tk 26,990 and Tk 105,050.
 In addition, customers can buy Walton brand's three models of All-in-One PC between Tk 46,950 and Tk 55,500. Walton has 21 models of laptop in different series, including Prelude, Passion, Tamarind, Keronda and Waxjambu  within the price range from Tk 28,075 to Tk 168,500.
Besides, Walton is also manufacturing different models of monitor, memory card, RAM, SSD drive, mouse, key board, pen drive, ear phone, Wifi router, USB cable, speaker, power supply unit, UPS etc.
Customers are getting after sales services for maximum 2 years on Walton laptop and 3 years on Walton desktop.


