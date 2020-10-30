Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 October, 2020, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tech glitch delays MFS interoperability launching: BB

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has deferred the launch of the interoperability service specially designed to bring more convenience for customers of the Mobile Financial Service (MFS) providers.
On October 22, the central bank said that the service would be launched on Tuesday but failed to open the service due to a technical glitch in its National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB) system.
Asked whether the BB set any fresh date for the launch of the service, a senior BB official said that they were yet to set any fresh date. He said that a fresh date in this regard would be announced soon once all the problems were solved.
The service would allow subscribers of an MFS operator to send money to the subscribers of another MFS operator while the service would also enable the subscribers of MFS to receive and send money from and to banks.
bKash head of corporate communications and public relations Shamsuddin Haider Dalim said that there was no problem at their end to launch the service. Four MFS providers - bKash, Mcash, Ucash and Islamic Wallet - are set to launch the service while others are supposed to introduce the service by March 31 next year.
So far, 15 bank-backed entities are licensed by the central bank to operate MFS. Under the facility, the customers of the four MFS operators would be able to execute transactions with five banks, including Pubali Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Islami Bank and UCB.
In case of MFS-to-MFS fund transfer, the receiving MFS operator of the fund will have to pay charge at the rate of 0.80 per cent or Tk 8 per thousand to the sender MFS operator, the BB circular issued on October 22 said.
In both ways - for sending to bank account or in receiving from banks - the MFS operators will have to pay charge at the rate of 0.45 per cent or Tk 4.5 per thousand to the banks.
However, the banks and MFS operators, which are participating in the interoperability service, have been barred from taking any additional charge from the customers for providing the interoperability service.
The rapid growth in mobile phone has laid out the foundation for the MFS and the outbreak of coronavirus gave a boost to the country's MFS service. The growing use of mobile phone has been enabling the financial inclusion by using the device as well.
MFS transactions hit an all-time high of Tk 62,999.42 crore in July. The transactions, however, plunged to Tk 21,595.6 crore in August. Now, the country has more than 4 crore active MFS subscribers while the number of registered MFS customers is almost 10 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asia’s C-19 control tempers global stock selloff
Daraz holds biggest sale day campaign Nov 11
AirAsia X to revise $15.3b debt reform plan
Air India Express records highest ever net profit
ADB for addressing members’ infra investment gap
More banks donate blankets to PM’s Relief Fund
Samsung Electronics Q3 net profit leaps after Huawei boost
Airbus sets quarterly cash goal, takes heavy restructuring charge


Latest News
S Korea giving $50m soft loan to support Bangladesh's Covid responses
Probe finds involvement of victim’s husband
Extrajudicial killing declined significantly in Aug-Oct: ASK
Govt raises working capital loan fund to Tk 400b
Govt plans cultivation of 'new summer variety' of onion in country
DB wants Erfan Salim on 28-day remand in four cases
Stabbing attack in French city kills 3
Indian High Commissioner calls on LGRD minister
Man dies from electrocution in Laxmipur
US Senators' letter to impose sanctions for extrajudicial killings 'shameful'
Most Read News
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Demand and supply of onion in Bangladesh
Shining view of Kangchenjunga appears in Panchagarh
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
Corona in Bangladesh: 25 die in last 24 hrs
Covid-19: 1,493 new cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Is Macron fueling Islamophobia?
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI arrested
Educational instts likely to be opened on limited scale in mid Nov: Dipu Moni
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft