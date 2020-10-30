India keen to boost ties with BD for economic dev: Envoy





The Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka expressed such interest when he paid a courtesy call on Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including improving the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Vikram K Doraiswami lauded Bangladesh's recent economic growth and development activities and said India is keen to work with Bangladesh on the basis of Greater Economic Partnership.

"In case of entry of foreign goods into the Indian market, it is mandatory to obtain a standard certificate from some accredited laboratories under the prevailing laws of that country. By adopting this certificate, food and non-food items of Bangladesh can be easily exported to the Indian market," he said.

To this end, he suggested strengthening the linkage of BSTI with the relevant quality institutions in India.

At the same time, he said India would assist in launching mobile testing laboratory services for quality testing of products in Bangladesh.

Referring to the long-standing good relations with India, Humayun said that Bangladesh's relations with the friendly country India is very good.

He gratefully recalled the great sacrifices and support of the people of India in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. He noted that the two countries are working together on various regional and international issues to advance the mutual development journey.















