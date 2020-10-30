‘BD-China ties growing on enhanced economic coop’





State Minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam said it on Thursday while addressing a virtual dialogue titled "Bangladesh-China Development Cooperation: Experience and Outlook".

"We are working very closely with the Chinese authorities to know the need of the Chinese importers," Shahriar Alam said in the virtual dialogue attended by Mahbub Uz Zaman, Bangladesh Ambassador to China and Li Jiming, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh. The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) organized the event.

Shahriar said Chinese investors are showing increasing interest to set up business here and their investment in Bangladesh will continue to grow in exclusive economic zone in Anwara upazila of Chattogram located on 800 acres of land.

He reiterated Bangladesh's commitment on having closer economic cooperation with China for mutual benefit. Referring to high level visits between the two countries, Shahriar said there will be more such high level visits once the COVID-19 situation improves.

On infrastructure issues, the State Minister said the infrastructure gap will be narrowing soon amid huge investment in mega projects. The webinar also discussed vaccine diplomacy, Rohingya crisis, global Chinese global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) which are taking both countries further closer.

Other discussants include Ambassador M Humayun Kabir, President, Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) and Major General A N M Muniruzzaman, ndc, psc (Retd), President, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).

UNB adds: Cheng Min, Professor at Institute for Bangladesh Studies, Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences, Kunming, China; and Dr Wang Shida, Deputy Director, China Academy of Contemporary International Relations also spoke as panelists on the occasion.

CPD chairperson Professor Rehman Sobhan presided over the dialogue. Its Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun, made opening remarks.

The event took place marking the 45th anniversary of Bangladesh-China diplomatic ties. During the past decades, development cooperation between Bangladesh and China has increased significantly, the speakers said.

The objective of the event was to review Bangladesh's economic relationship with China and discuss the outlook for future bi-lateral partnership through investment and trade.















