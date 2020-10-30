Video
Trade deficit dropped to $2.04b in Q1 on lower imports

Published : Friday, 30 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

The country's trade deficit eased by 46.9 per cent or $1.8 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal FY21 mainly due to a sharp fall in import payments.
As per the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the trade deficit dropped to $2.04 billion in the July-September quarter from $3.84 billion reported in the same quarter of earlier FY20.
The BB data also showed that the current account balance stood at $3.53 billion in Q1 compared with a deficit of $715 million in the same period of FY20. On the other hand, gross foreign direct investments during the quarter dropped by 24.69 per cent to $540 million while net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow dropped by 60 per cent to $68 million.
Even though may interpret the shrinking of the trade deficit as a good indication but a deeper analysis of the country's import-dependent nature would reveal that it was not giving a satisfactory message of economic recovery, said AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former caretaker adviser of the government.
Data showed export earnings inched up by 2 per cent to $9.7 billion during the period while import payments dropped by 11.47 per cent to $11.74 billion. Speaking about the overall condition, Mirza Aziz said lower import payments were the main reason behind narrowing trade deficit.
A slight improvement in export earnings coupled with funds released from donor agencies, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF), also contributed to the improved state of balance of payments, the economist said.
Speaking about the stiff fall in FDI, Mirza Aziz said, 'Foreigners usually invest where local private sector investors feel comfortable.' Bangladesh's private sector investment in FY20 fell to 12 per cent of GDP whereas it usually remains at 20-22 per cent, he said.
In terms of ease of doing business, the country has improved slightly but still lags far behind, he said, adding that FDI in Bangladesh had continued to remain below compared to other least developed countries like Nepal and Cambodia.
'Considering the existing situation, I am not optimistic about Bangladesh's prospects in terms of attracting FDI,' he said.
About export outlook amid a second wave of the coronavirus in Bangladesh's major export destinations, Mirza Aziz said he was doubtful about whether the country would be able to sustain the slight growth that was attained in the first quarter.
Apart from export, he also said that the second coronavirus The fear of second wave also raised the risk whether or not workers who had returned home during the first outbreak would be able to return to their jobs. There is every risk it may impact remittance.


