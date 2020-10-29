Video
Covid-19: 1,493 new cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported the detection of 1,493 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 23 more deaths.
The country's caseload stands at 403,079 with 5,861 fatalities.
With the recovery of 1,610 patients, the total number of recovered patients jumped to 319,733. The current recovery rate is 79.32 percent.
The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.45 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release.
Bangladesh has so far tested 2,296,321 samples -- 12,357 in the last 24 hours -- and 17.55 percent have turned out to be positive.
Bangladesh is seeing 2366.79 infections, 1877.40 recoveries and 34.41 deaths per million.
Currently, there are 77,485 active cases in the country.
Of the total victims, 4,513 are men and 1,348 are women. Of the latest fatalities, 18 are aged above 50 years, two between 41 and 50 years and three others between 31 and 40 years.




So far, 3,038 people have died in the Dhaka division, 1,164 in Chattogram, 370 in Rajshahi, 466 in Khulna, 198 in Barishal, 242 in Sylhet, 262 in Rangpur and 121 in Mymensingh.
Across the country, 12,045 people are now in isolation and 39,433 in quarantine.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on Sept 22.
Covid-19, first reported in China in December last year, has globally infected more than 44 million people until Wednesday afternoon and killed over 1.17 million of them, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



