Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:56 PM
Govt ‘going tough’ on potato hoarders

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

As the government failed to control the potato price it is likely to take stringent measures against potato hoarders and errant syndicates responsible for hiking potato price.
As part of the initiative the deputy commissioners (DC) of all districts have been asked to send a report on the potato stock in the country's cold storages.
Following the provisions of the Competition Act, 2012, Bangladesh
Competition Commission (BCC) sent the letters to the DCs on Tuesday.
In the letter, signed by its Chairperson (Senior Secretary) Md. Mofizul Islam, also asked the DCs to take necessary legal actions against the hoarders, if there is any illegal stock.
According to the act, "No person shall, directly or indirectly, enter into any agreement or collusion, in respect of production, supply, distribution, storage or acquisition of any goods or services which causes or is likely to cause an adverse affect on competition or creates monopoly or oligopoly in the market."
It also said, "The practice or decision of any person or association of persons engaged in any agreement, any trade of identical or similar goods or in any provision of services shall be deemed to have adverse affect on competition in the market of goods or services if it determines abnormal purchase or sale prices; or the deceptive price in all process including bid rigging; limits or controls production, supply, markets, technical development, investment or provision of services."
Bangladesh Competition Commission Chairperson Md. Mofizul Islam said a section of traders or hoarders had enhanced their stock buying potatoes from the farmers.
The price of potato cannot be controlled with all efforts. In this situation, the letter was sent to the DCs on Tuesday to know about the stock, he said.


