Irfan, bodyguard Zahid put on three-day remand





Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order.

Inspector Ashfaq Rajib Hasan of Dhanmondi Police Station and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case produced the duo before the court with a seven-day remand prayer. On Tuesday Irfan's assistant personal secretary (APS) AB Siddique alias Dipu, was placed on a three-day remand in the same case.

Another Dhaka court on Monday placed Irfan's car driver Mizanur Rahman on a one-day remand in the same case.

Irfan Salim was sentenced to one year imprisonment by a mobile court on Monday for illegally possessing walkie-talkies and foreign liquor.

The IO in his remand forwarding report said Irfan along with his associates assaulted a navy official without any reason and they need to be remanded to find out vital clues to the incident and know whereabouts of others suspects .

On the other hand, the defence submitted a petition seeking bail and cancellation of the remand prayer, saying that there were no specific allegations against the accused.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected their bail prayers and placed them on remand for three days.

Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station on Monday, accusing Irfan and four others named and three unnamed people for assaulting him.

The three other named accused are AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. They all are now behind bars.

Meanwhile, Irfan Salim has been suspended from the post of councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation's Ward No 30, on charges of moral turpitude and misconduct. City Corporation Section 1 of the Local Government Division issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.

Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid at Ifran's father house in Old Dhaka on Monday following the assault on the naval officer. During the raid, RAB recovered foreign liquor, beer, firearm and illegal wireless communication devises including walkie-talkie sets from the residence of Irfan Salim.















