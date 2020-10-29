Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:55 PM
Advance Search
latest Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away      
Home Front Page

Illegal Wealth

ACC begins probe against Haji Salim’s son

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff correspondent

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday started collecting data on the wealth statements of Irfan Salim, son of Awami League leader Haji Salim and suspended councillor of the 30th ward of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
The anti-graft body started the investigation after Irfan was arrested for assaulting a Navy officer.
ACC is investigating the wealth statements of MP Haji Salim and his son Irfan Salim, said ACC (commissioner) Mozammel Haque Khan.
Legal action will be taken against them if any irregularity is found in their wealth statements, Khan said.
Earlier, four separate cases were filed against Irfan and his bodyguard Zahid under the Arms Act and Narcotics Control Act.
Each of them were also placed on three-day remand on Wednesday in another case filed over the assault on the Navy officer.
Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed the case at Dhanmondi Police Station naming four people.
Apart from Haji Salim's son Irfan and Zahid, the other accused are -- AB Siddique Dipu, 45, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All four are now behind bars.
According to the case statement, a car hit Wasif's motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi around 7:45pm when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.
Some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy official and verbally abused his wife.
Rab arrested Irfan from his father Haji Salim's residence on Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon. Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from Irfan's house during the drive.
Later, a Rab mobile court sentenced Irfan and Zahid to one year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and drinking liquor.
Rab said they were given six-month jail sentences each for drinking liquor and another six months for the illegal possession of walkie-talkies.
Meanwhile, the government suspended Irfan from the post of councillor on Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 1,493 new cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Govt ‘going tough’ on potato hoarders
Biden vows to tackle virus as Trump pushes ‘super-recovery’
China snaps at US, says LAC faceoff with India is a bilateral issue
coronavirus update bangladesh
Irfan, bodyguard Zahid put on three-day remand
ACC begins probe against Haji Salim’s son
Police yet to arrest Haji Salim’s goons


Latest News
59 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico
3 get death over Khulna murder
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
8 get life term for killing trader
B'desh keen to have enhanced economic ties with China
Magnificent view of Kangchenjunga seeing from Panchagrh's Tentulia
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI arrested
Victim's husband involved, ASP,OC can't avoid responsibility
Kashmir journalist, activists homes raided
Global Covid-19 cases top 44 mln
Most Read News
Not Malinga and Afridi but Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead Galle team in IPL
Shutdown of educational institutions to be extended
US senators call for sanction on RAB officials engaged in 'extrajudicial killings'
Girl accidentally hanged herself while playing CID
Noakhali woman assault: Delwar, Israfil remanded
Short syllabus for school, college students
PM to lay Bangabandhu Railway Bridge foundation-stone Thursday
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
Always be ready to protect sovereignty of motherland
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft