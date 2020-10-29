ACC begins probe against Haji Salim’s son





The anti-graft body started the investigation after Irfan was arrested for assaulting a Navy officer.

ACC is investigating the wealth statements of MP Haji Salim and his son Irfan Salim, said ACC (commissioner) Mozammel Haque Khan.

Legal action will be taken against them if any irregularity is found in their wealth statements, Khan said.

Earlier, four separate cases were filed against Irfan and his bodyguard Zahid under the Arms Act and Narcotics Control Act.

Each of them were also placed on three-day remand on Wednesday in another case filed over the assault on the Navy officer.

Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed the case at Dhanmondi Police Station naming four people.

Apart from Haji Salim's son Irfan and Zahid, the other accused are -- AB Siddique Dipu, 45, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All four are now behind bars.

According to the case statement, a car hit Wasif's motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi around 7:45pm when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.

Some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy official and verbally abused his wife.

Rab arrested Irfan from his father Haji Salim's residence on Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon. Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from Irfan's house during the drive.

Later, a Rab mobile court sentenced Irfan and Zahid to one year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and drinking liquor.

Rab said they were given six-month jail sentences each for drinking liquor and another six months for the illegal possession of walkie-talkies.

Meanwhile, the government suspended Irfan from the post of councillor on Tuesday.















