Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:55 PM
Land Grabbing

Police yet to arrest Haji Salim’s goons

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Mamunur Rashid

Law enforces are yet to hunt down musclemen  of Haji Salim, the lawmaker of Dhaka-7 and his son Irfan Salim, the suspended councilor of Ward No 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
Police sources said those paid musclemen were involved in land grabbing in old Dhaka. They said the lawmaker allegedly grabbed at least 250 residences over the last 25 years.
Haji Salim and his son also grabbed several disputed landed properties of Dhaka Nawab. The lawmaker built the Gulshan Ara City, a multi-storey shopping complex, on the land of general people in front of Ahsan Manzil at Kumartoli in old Dhaka.
A high official who led the raid at Haji Salim's residence told The Daily Observer that they found a diary where all information on the grabbed land was noted down. 
They even didn't spare markets in the old part of the Dhaka. Some dishonest officials and employees of the land office aided and abetted them in their crimes, said locals.
If the victims opposed them, a large group of goons led by Erfan would allegedly pick them up and torture them in one of his 'torture cells'.
After the arrest of Irfan Salim, locals began to open their mouths and bring various allegations against Haji Salim and his family members.
Four separate cases were filed against Irfan Selim, the   suspended councilor of Ward No 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and his bodyguard Zahid under the Arms Act and Narcotics Control Act.
Delwar Hossain, the Inspector (operation) of Chwakbazar Police Station, filed two cases against them early Wednesday for possessing illegal firearms and drugs, said Sub-Inspector Shah Newaz.
A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Monday sentenced Irfan and his bodyguard to one year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and liquor.
Rab said Irfan and Zahid were given six-month jail each for drinking liquor and another six months for the illegal possession of walkie-talkies. Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from Irfan's house during a RAB drive.
Irfan was arrested from his father's residence at Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon for 'attacking' Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy.
Wasif filed a case over the assault at Dhanmondi Police Station naming four people and several unnamed accused. The three other accused are AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All four are now behind bars.
According to the case statement, a private car hit Wasif's motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi around 7:45pm when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.
Later, some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy official and verbally abused his wife.
Meanwhile, the government suspended Irfan from the post of councilor for assaulting the Navy official. The Local Government Department on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard.


