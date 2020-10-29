PM to inaugurate construction works on Nov 29





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the construction

works laying foundation stone of 4.8Km 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge' on November 29, Project Director Md Quamrul Ahsan told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

He said the project will be implemented in Sirajganj and Tangail. With this new railway bridge, trains will be able to run at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour on two lines of the bridge.

Although the preliminary works of the bridge was suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the construction of the bridge is going in a full swing as Japanese workers have already returned in the country and working at the project site," he added.

This new railway bridge will also facilitate transportations of various goods and products, also expecting to contribute to play a major role in boosting the economy of the country's north and north- west districts, he added.

The bridge will be constructed under two packages, he said adding that, JICA is providing loan assistance of about 72 percent of the construction cost.

"The eastern part of the bridge will be constructed by Obayashi Corporation, TOA Corporation and JFE while another joint venture of the IHI and SMCC will work on the western part," Quamrul Ahsan mentioned.

The longest ever railway bridge in the country will be constructed by the Japanese contractors. The cost has been estimated at Tk 16,781 crore, officials of Bangladesh Railway said.

They said 4.8km-long bridge will be built some 300 metres upstream of the existing Bangabandhu Multipurpose Bridge over the Jamuna River.

This dual-gauge double-track bridge would be the largest dedicated rail bridge in the country, they said adding that, the bridge would improve the capacity of Bangladesh Railway in operating more trains between the capital and western part of the country.

It would also help reduce train delays, which are now common, the officials also said.

In December 2016, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council passed the bridge project at a cost of Tk 9,734 crore and the project was supposed to be completed within December 2023, but now it is scheduled to be completed by December 2025 involving Tk 16,781 crore.

















