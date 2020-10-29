Warm temperature trend poses threat to Bangladesh





The research reports reveal that the first nine months of the year saw record concentrations of major greenhouse gases CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide - in the atmosphere.

They show the temperature of the year-to-date for each month of the year, from January through to the full annual average.

There has been a clear warming trend over the past 50 years, along with hints in some data on acceleration in recent years. Similarly, both sea ice extent and volume are clearly declining over time.

Surface temperature records have shown around 0.9C warming since the year 1970, a warming rate of about 0.18C per decade. During 2020 many of the months have set new temperature records, though the results vary a bit across data sets due to different observations used, adjustments for changes in measurement techniques over time, and methods to fill in gaps between measurements.

This research reports have triggered a critical question like how fast such warming (melting ice) will cause high sea level rise in

Bangladesh as this country is highly exposed to rising sea-levels.

So environment experts think that the impact of climate change is going to be harder than they thought.

Environment experts knowing this fact express deep concerns as there is a high chance that a large part Bangladesh may go under water because of rising sea levels, according to scientific predictions.

Particularly, in the southern coastal region, the problem of rising sea level and salinisation are already being feltover the years, according to the Climate Smart Agriculture Investment Plan (CSAIP) Bangladesh.

Ainun Nishat, a Climate Change expert said that the answer actually depends on whether or not the Greenland ice cap melts.

"Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable to the threat of sea-level rise. Now in the current situation, as the research reports show, the 2020 is the warmest year, and we will get warmer in future. That means this event would release enough water to raise global sea levels about 25 metres (about 80 feet)," he said.

Asked the reason for such fast temperature warmness, he said so many phenomena are responsible for such a situation.

"Growing huge number of population, increasing demand for natural resources and rapid urbanization are the major factors for temperature rise which in turn melting ice and pushing sea-level up to a risky extreme," he added.

Besides, thermal expansion of water due to global warming remains one of the two main causes of sea level rise while the other is massive melting of ice sheets and glaciers, he said.

Biodiversity expert Paval Partha suggested conducting a research at the national level to know the present status of the temperature and what will happen to Bangladesh.

Already scientists predict that even though the sea-level is estimated to rise 11 inches to 38 inches by 2100, a major breakup of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets can easily raise it up to 23 feet, creating a doomsday scenario.

A report jointly prepared by the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry and the World Bank, suggest that rise in the sea level may reduce 24 pc cropland by 2045.

















