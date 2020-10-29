Video
Stand ready to face any threat to country, constitution: PM to Army

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivering speech virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban in a programme of raising flags of eight units and organisations of Bangladesh Army at Sheikh Hasina Cantonment, Lebukhali in Patuakhali on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivering speech virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban in a programme of raising flags of eight units and organisations of Bangladesh Army at Sheikh Hasina Cantonment, Lebukhali in Patuakhali on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the army to always be united and ready to defend the Constitution and sovereignty of the country from any threat at home or abroad.
The prime minister made the call during the flag-hoisting programme of eight units and organisations of Bangladesh Army via video conference on Wednesday from her official residence Ganobhaban. Army chief General Aziz Ahmed spoke at the programme from Sheikh Hasina Cantonment at Lebukhali, Patuakhali.
"Bangladesh Army is a symbol of trust and confidence for the people. You must move forward by gaining the public's trust. We want you to fulfil your duties with a sense of duty, responsibility and love for the motherland," Hasina said.
Stressing the need for professionalism in the army, she said, "In order to achieve the desired standard of professionalism, all of you must be skilled and motivated by social and religious values while leading an honest and exemplary life."
"We don't want a war with anyone. We want peace with everyone. We want to develop Bangladesh economically and socially based on our friendly relations with others. But if we ever come under attack, we must be prepared and ready so that we have the strength to deal with it," the PM asserted.
She also highlighted the contributions of the armed forces to the country's development as well as their work during any natural calamity.
"The way they have stood by and served the people, especially during the coronavirus crisis, our    armed forces have set an example and brightened the image of Bangladesh across the world," she said.
Hasina also thanked the armed forces for their 'huge role' in UN peacekeeping missions.
"Whenever the Awami League forms government, it aims for the overall improvement of the armed forces, the quality of life of every army officer and their family members," the PM who is also the President of ruling Awami League observed.
Addressing members of the army, she said, "I hope that you will faithfully carry out your duties through maintaining confidence in the leadership, mutual trust, compassion, brotherhood, duty, and above all discipline.”
   -bdnews24.com


