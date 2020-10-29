Video
Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:55 PM
Erdogan desires to join Mujib Year celebration

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Diplomatic Correspondent

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his desire to attend the Mujib Borsho (Mujib Year) celebration in person in March next year.
"If the Covid situation improves, he will come in person. We are working on it," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists after Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan met him at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.
The Mujib Borsho celebrations will be held on March 17 next year.
Besides, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu will come to Bangladesh soon to inaugurate the
newly-built mission of Turkey in Dhaka.




Earlier, Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan handed over 20 ventilators, 20 ventilator stand sets, 20 ventilator accessories sets, 10,000 N95 masks, 10,000 gowns, 10,000 coveralls, 2,000 face shields and 5,000 protective glasses.


