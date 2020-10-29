Video
Rapist gets life term in Noakhali

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Oct 28: A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for raping a woman in Hatia upazila of the district in 2004.
The convict, Md Ibrahim, 50, is the son of Aabdul Hye of Shunnochar village in the upazila
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge M Shamsuddin Khaled delivered the verdict in presence of the convict.
The tribunal also fined the convict Tk 25,000. In default, he is to suffer two years more in jail.
During the trial of the case, 11 witnesses, including a doctor, testified in the court.
Ibrahim raped a married woman, 21, at her house on April 11 in 2004. She filed a case with Hatia Police station the following day, accusing Ibrahim of raping her.
Special Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Murtaza Ali Patwari represented the state in the case.


