Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:54 PM
One held with foreign currencies

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 28: Customs officials arrested a man along with huge foreign currencies equivalent to TK 42 lakh at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Tuesday night.
The arrestee was identified as Rakibul Islam of Araihazar upazila in Narayanganj district.
Mohammad Musa Khan, assistant commissioner of Chattrogram customs, said Rakibul was waiting to board a Dubai-bound flight at the airport.
Tipped off, a team of customs officials challenged him and recovered '33,900 US dollars and 42,000 UAE Dirham from his luggage'.   -UNB



