Presenter Debashish granted bail

Hours after the rejection of bail prayer of popular television programme presenter and film director Debashish Biswas at last a Dhaka court on Wednesday afternoon granted bail to him in a fraud case.

Plaintiff's lawyer Advocate Khandeker sought recall of the bail denial order. Accused Debashish agreed to pay the demanded Tk 1.40 to plaintiff Liton Sarkar.

Earlier the same court ordered to send film maker Debashish Biswas to jail in the case.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Asaduzzaman Noor on Wednesday passed the order.

Debashish Biswas surrendered before the court Wednesday morning and prayed for bail following an arrest warrant issued earlier.







