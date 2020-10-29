Video
Govt to buy 8.5 lakh tonnes Aman paddy, rice from Nov 7

Rice price set at Tk37, paddy at TK26 per kg

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Food (DG Food) under the Food Ministry has set a target of buying 8.5 lakh metric tonnes of Aman paddy and rice directly from farmers.
The DG Food will begin to buy paddy and rice from November 7 this year.
However, it failed to achieve its internal Boro procurement drive in the last season due to lower price than market price.
Food Procurement and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) fixed the prices of paddy and rice at lower than actual production cost. The price of paddy was fixed at Tk 26, boiled rice at Tk 37 and non-boiled rice at Tk 36.
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the Food Procurement and Monitoring Committee held on Wednesday with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder in the chair.
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munsi, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, State Minister for Disaster Management Dr. Enamur Rahman, Food Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum, Agriculture Secretary Mesbahul Haque and Director General of Food Sarwar Mahmud and other relevant officials were connected with the meeting through videoconference.
According to a statement of the Agriculture Ministry placed actual production cost of per kg paddy this year was Tk 27.29 and rice Tk 40.36 per kg.
As a result, the farmers will have to count loss if they sell paddy and rice to the government warehouses.
However, the meeting increased rice price by Tk1 than the previous years.




In the last Boro season (beginning from May 1 to September 15 this year), the DG Food authority could buy only 2.19 lakh tonnes of Boro paddy against its target of 8.00 lakh tonnes.


