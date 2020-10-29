90,000 adolescents to get training on online safety





UNICEF's Adolescent Club Programme (also known as Kishore-Kishori Club) under the scheme aims to create awareness amongst 90,000 adolescents in Bangladesh, said a Grameenphone press release on Wednesday.

Child online safety projects will continue to educate young children and adolescents about online safety and train them to navigate safely through digital space and get the best out of the experience.

The online safety project, which has entered third year of collaboration between Grameenphone and UNICEF, will run application-based online training this year for adolescents across 1600 clubs across the country. -UNB















