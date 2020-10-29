Video
Thursday, 29 October, 2020
City News

DMP opens Quick Response Team, hotline for women, children

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Wednesday opened "Quick Response Team and Emergency Hotline" at Tejgaon police station complex to ensure rapid service for women and children facing any sort of harassment or torture.
"We don't want any woman or child to face any untoward incident. This initiative is the response to women and girls' long sufferings and harassment," DMP commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said while opening the programme at Tejgaon Thana.
He added: "We will build the team in such a way so that any girl or sister can share her bad feelings with us to get instant remedy."


