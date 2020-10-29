C-19 infected Habiganj MP Zahir airlifted to Dhaka

Member of Parliament of Habiganj-3 Advocate Md Abu Zahir, who was infected with Covid-19, was brought to Dhaka on Wednesday by MI-helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force.

The MP was undergoing treatment in Habiganj. He has been airlifted to Dhaka following deterioration of his condition, said a press release of ISPR.

Later, he was taken to Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka for better treatment.

Bangladesh on Wednesday announced the detection of 1,493 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 23 more deaths.

The country's caseload stands at 403,079 with 5,861 fatalities.







