Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 October, 2020, 2:54 PM
Advance Search
latest Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away      
Home Editorial

Stick to strict health guidelines despite C-19’s changing behaviour

Published : Thursday, 29 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Stick to strict health guidelines despite C-19’s changing behaviour

Stick to strict health guidelines despite C-19’s changing behaviour

The deadly Coronavirus has been reported to change its behaviour in Bangladesh twice the rate to other countries around the globe. This change in behaviour of the virus has brought the effectiveness of vaccine into question: Would one single vaccine work to defeat the deadly virus?

Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) revealed this behaviour change of C -19 through genome sequencing. Rate of change of the virus in all other parts of the world is 7.23 percent, whereas it is 12.60 percent in Bangladesh. However, health experts, in response, gave mixed reactions. To some, antibodies can undergo changes if the category changes. A scientific discovery in this regard, scientists have spotted thousands of mutations, or changes to the virus's genetic material, only one has so far been singled out as possibly altering its behaviour.

Despite changes in its behaviour, we urge our countrymen not to turn into victims of panic or fear. Most importantly, since the invention of an effective and proven vaccine is yet to be announced, we all must strictly stick to WHO health guidelines.

From a technical perspective, sequencing and vaccines are closely linked. If a vaccine is administered into our body against Coronavirus 'A' category, then antibody develops against that category. If 'A' category changes, then the antibody will change accordingly."

So it is easily understandable, as the virus is changing rapidly, so the vaccine is being delayed. And scientists engaged developing the vaccine, has been round-the-clock busy monitoring the changing pattern and data all the time. On a more reassuring note, most vaccines under development stages are based on a different region of the spike, so this should not have an impact on their development.

The point, however, There is no opportunity to develop a particular vaccine, only applicable for Bangladesh. Coronavirus has five mutations at the moment that has not happened anywhere in the world.





Rather taking changing of the virus issue too seriously, the need of the hour is to simplify the topic for all. Our scientists, health experts coupled with media campaigners must convey this clear understanding to the people.

As for all of us, order of the day is to rigorously maintain social distancing, meet as few people as possible while being conscious to use protective gears everywhere outside home. On that note, we once again repeat, the key for our people to stay safe and protected against the deadly virus lies in them -- remain alert and strictly follow WHO health & safety guidelines. By now, we must have learnt to live with the virus.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stick to strict health guidelines despite C-19’s changing behaviour
PM urges to  shun ‘yellow journalism’
Country seeking funds to procure C-19 vaccine
World marks perilous rise of C-19 infection rate 
Revitalize Rohingya repatriation initiatives
SMEs in need of urgent financial support
Organized chaos keep ruling our roads
A long-lasting solution to Rohingya crisis, still a far cry


Latest News
3 get death over Khulna murder
Haider Anwar Khan Juno passes away
8 get life term for killing trader
B'desh keen to have enhanced economic ties with China
Magnificent view of Kangchenjunga seeing from Panchagrh's Tentulia
Rayhan murder: Suspended ASI arrested
Victim's husband involved, ASP,OC can't avoid responsibility
Kashmir journalist, activists homes raided
Global Covid-19 cases top 44 mln
Shutdown of educational instts extended till Nov 14
Most Read News
Not Malinga and Afridi but Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead Galle team in IPL
Shutdown of educational institutions to be extended
US senators call for sanction on RAB officials engaged in 'extrajudicial killings'
Girl accidentally hanged herself while playing CID
Noakhali woman assault: Delwar, Israfil remanded
Short syllabus for school, college students
PM to lay Bangabandhu Railway Bridge foundation-stone Thursday
Be a good citizen: The city is yours
Serajul Huq emerged as first man to challenge Moshtaq
Always be ready to protect sovereignty of motherland
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft