

Stick to strict health guidelines despite C-19’s changing behaviour



Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) revealed this behaviour change of C -19 through genome sequencing. Rate of change of the virus in all other parts of the world is 7.23 percent, whereas it is 12.60 percent in Bangladesh. However, health experts, in response, gave mixed reactions. To some, antibodies can undergo changes if the category changes. A scientific discovery in this regard, scientists have spotted thousands of mutations, or changes to the virus's genetic material, only one has so far been singled out as possibly altering its behaviour.



Despite changes in its behaviour, we urge our countrymen not to turn into victims of panic or fear. Most importantly, since the invention of an effective and proven vaccine is yet to be announced, we all must strictly stick to WHO health guidelines.



From a technical perspective, sequencing and vaccines are closely linked. If a vaccine is administered into our body against Coronavirus 'A' category, then antibody develops against that category. If 'A' category changes, then the antibody will change accordingly."



So it is easily understandable, as the virus is changing rapidly, so the vaccine is being delayed. And scientists engaged developing the vaccine, has been round-the-clock busy monitoring the changing pattern and data all the time. On a more reassuring note, most vaccines under development stages are based on a different region of the spike, so this should not have an impact on their development.



The point, however, There is no opportunity to develop a particular vaccine, only applicable for Bangladesh. Coronavirus has five mutations at the moment that has not happened anywhere in the world.











Rather taking changing of the virus issue too seriously, the need of the hour is to simplify the topic for all. Our scientists, health experts coupled with media campaigners must convey this clear understanding to the people.



