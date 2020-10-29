Universities should exclude HSC result in admission process





We know that, public universities are the highest or tertiary level of educational institution for the country. After successfully completing of HSC examination, millions of students participate in university admission test. Few of them have been selected as number of seat is very limited. A percentage of number from HSC grading and test mark is cumulated and result is prepared.



As HSC examination didn't held in this year due to corona crisis, the education ministry took the decision to give auto pass and result will be given by averaging two previous public exams SSC and JSC. So proper justification of merit was not done as HSC examination didn't held. That is why it will not be wise to include HSC result with test mark. If HSC result is taken into consideration, it will deprive the genuine meritorious students as this result may keep ahead many candidates whose are not actually fit enough. So authority should consider the fact sincerely.











The public university authority should take steps to arrange admission test in different way and marks also should be distributed in a different way. They should do it so that no students those are meritorious get better opportunity in getting admission.



Tanvir Ahmed Rasel

